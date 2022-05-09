Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI / Motor Vehicle Crash

 

CASE#:  22A2002318                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper D. LaMere

STATION: St. Albans                                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/08/22 at approximately 1921 hours

STREET:  I-89Southbound Near Mile Marker 122

TOWN: Swanton

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Riley A Salls

AGE:      28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE St. Albans, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaled

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/8/22 at approximately 1921 hours, Vermont State Police assisted by Game Wardens with Vermont Fish and Wildlife investigated a crash on Interstate 89 southbound in Swanton. Subsequent investigation revealed that operator, Riley A Salls, was suspected to be under the influence.  Salls was arrested for DUI and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.   She was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 6/20/22 for DUI.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin County

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/22 08:30 AM

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

