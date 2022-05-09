St. Albans Barracks//DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI / Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 22A2002318
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper D. LaMere
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/08/22 at approximately 1921 hours
STREET: I-89Southbound Near Mile Marker 122
TOWN: Swanton
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Riley A Salls
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/8/22 at approximately 1921 hours, Vermont State Police assisted by Game Wardens with Vermont Fish and Wildlife investigated a crash on Interstate 89 southbound in Swanton. Subsequent investigation revealed that operator, Riley A Salls, was suspected to be under the influence. Salls was arrested for DUI and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 6/20/22 for DUI.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin County
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/20/22 08:30 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.