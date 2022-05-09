Miami Sparkled on F1® Weekend with Ferrari Trento Flowing in the Magic City
3 Jeroboams sprayed on the podium, 50,000 corks popped, and 200,000 glasses raised to celebrate Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Miami is the most dynamic, sparkling city in the USA. We are proud that Ferrari Trento is the Official Toast of the Miami Grand Prix and thrilled to be a part of the celebrations”MIAMI, FL, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix came to town this past weekend, and with it, the city was awash in parties and activities inside and outside the circuit. The Official Toast of Formula 1® since 2021, Ferrari Trento sparkling wine brought a touch of Italian style to the celebrations of the winning racers on the podium, in all the hospitality areas at the circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium and at retail and restaurant establishments throughout the city. Throughout the weekend, about 50,000 bottles of Ferrari Trento were enjoyed by over 200,000 fans and wine lovers at the circuit and throughout the Miami area. Photos are available here (credit: Ferrari Trento)
— Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento
Corks were popping at every corner the circuit campus. An impressive Ferrari Trento bar graced the campus and kept glasses full. Fans in the Paddock Club and in the W Series hospitality suite enjoyed Italy’s most-awarded sparkling wine as they viewed the races.
The main celebration, in keeping with tradition, took place Sunday on the winner’s podium, where champions Max Verstappen in first place, Charles Leclerc in second, and Carlos Sainz in third sprayed 3-liter Jeroboams of Ferrari Trento to celebrate their victories.
The weekend featured a range of programming throughout the city of Miami and beyond. Wine lovers gathered for race viewing parties and in-store tastings of Ferrari Trento sparkling wines at Total Wine stores throughout the weekend. Others toasted with Ferrari Trento at fine dining restaurants, such as Bellini at Mr. C, Novikov Miami and Scarpetta.
Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Gruppo Lunelli, commented "Miami is the most dynamic, sparkling city in the USA, and the arrival of Formula 1® is tremendously exciting for us and for our partners. We are proud that Ferrari Trento is the Official Toast of the Miami Grand Prix and thrilled to be a part of the celebrations throughout the Magic City. Inspired by Miami’s trendsetting cultural ecosystem, we decided to launch a new bottle in our F1 Limited Edition collection in honor of the fantastic experience of the inaugural Grand Prix.”
About Ferrari Trento:
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle-fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.
Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” four times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.
About Formula 1®:
Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.
