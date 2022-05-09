Rutland Barracks / DUI / Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002392
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/08/22, 1502 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2891 Whipple Hollow Road, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: DUI and Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Ean T. Bruno
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
VICTIM: James Orvis
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE of RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of an active fight due to a possible road rage incident at a residence located at 2891 Whipple Hollow Road, in the Town of West Rutland, Vermont. Upon arrival to the residence, Troopers made contact with Bruno, Orvis, and witnesses of the incident. Troopers detected the odor of intoxicants while speaking with Bruno.
Through investigation, Troopers determined Bruno had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, and had assaulted Orvis after exiting his vehicle. Bruno was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Bruno was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/22 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
