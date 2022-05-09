Rutland Barracks / DUI / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4002392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 05/08/22, 1502 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2891 Whipple Hollow Road, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: DUI and Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Ean T. Bruno

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

VICTIM: James Orvis

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE of RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of an active fight due to a possible road rage incident at a residence located at 2891 Whipple Hollow Road, in the Town of West Rutland, Vermont. Upon arrival to the residence, Troopers made contact with Bruno, Orvis, and witnesses of the incident. Troopers detected the odor of intoxicants while speaking with Bruno.

Through investigation, Troopers determined Bruno had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, and had assaulted Orvis after exiting his vehicle. Bruno was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Bruno was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/22 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

