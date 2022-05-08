Building Careers for Today’s Generation

There is a tremendous work opportunity for qualified candidates seeking a job in the building industry, including code officials.

Professions within the building safety field vary widely in their specialties, and the industry offers many well-paying career options for today’s workforce:

Building inspectors inspect structures to determine compliance with the various building codes and standards adopted by the jurisdiction.

inspect existing buildings to check for health or safety violations and the condition of the exterior property. Plan reviewers or examiners begin the evaluation process which ensures that a building or structure conforms to the requirements of the local or specified code. The plan reviewer examines the construction documents used to describe a project, including architectural, structural, site plan, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and fire protection drawings as well as the corresponding specifications, structural design calculations and soil report.

Check out the Code Council’s career step-by-step guide to help you get started in the building safety profession.

If you are a student or professional looking for a new career, check out the Building Safety Career Path Initiative.

If you are a community looking to fund building code training, check out FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs, which can fund eligible building code activities including: providing or pursuing training for building safety professionals; developing planning, training, and exercises for post-disaster building code enforcement through ICC’s “When Disaster Strike’s Institute” training course; and training building department staff on new software acquired through the grant program.