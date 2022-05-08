This Mother’s Day, Treat Her to ‘Mom’s Best Buttermilk Biscuits,’ With Recipe Courtesy of Chef Greg at Coast Packing

This Mother’s Day, Treat Her to ‘Mom’s Best Buttermilk Biscuits,’ With a Delectable Recipe Courtesy of Chef Greg at Coast Packing

And the Secret Ingredient in this Classic is… Lard (Of Course)

VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How about greeting this Mother’s Day with biscuits and preserves just like mom used to make –- although in this case, dad or the kids can do the actual prep honors?

The latest recipe from Greg Hozinsky, Coast Packing Company’s Corporate Chef, is certain to delight everyone in the house. Here are step-by-step instructions for homemade meltables, topped off by your own fresh strawberry preserves.

Mom’s Best Buttermilk Biscuits- Makes 10-12 biscuits
This recipe is simple and quick to make. The key to making a good biscuit is not to overwork the dough; you want to work it as little as possible to get that great flaky and crumbly texture. That’s why lard makes the best pie crust and biscuits: lard contains much less moisture than butter. Moisture, when added to flour, develops gluten, leaving your breads and pastries chewy. "In my opinion, these biscuits are best enjoyed fresh, so if you’re making your own preserves, do so at least a day before you make the biscuits."

For the entire recipe, click here: https://coastpacking.com/updates/2022/05/this-mothers-day-treat-her-to-moms-best-buttermilk-biscuits-with-a-delectable-recipe-courtesy-of-chef-greg-at-coast-packing/


About Coast Packing Company
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition.

For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com.

Follow us via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.

Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
+1 323-469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com

You just read:

This Mother’s Day, Treat Her to ‘Mom’s Best Buttermilk Biscuits,’ With Recipe Courtesy of Chef Greg at Coast Packing

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
+1 323-469-3397 ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com
Company/Organization
Edge Communications, Inc.
5419 Hollywood Blvd., C-727
Los Angeles, California, 90027
United States
+1 323-469-3397
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1996, Edge Communications, Inc. is an all-star team of communications professionals, unified by a no-nonsense approach that builds brands, companies and reputations. Through better thinking and relentless execution, we express our work ethic and our core values of quality and premium, personal service. We're a hybrid organization -- virtual for professional services, traditional for administrative support. Edge consists of senior PR strategists, media relations experts and writers, each of whom brings a minimum of 15 years' experience and industry segment expertise (B2B and B2C) across a range of communications disciplines and vertical markets. Based in Los Angeles, Edge has a presence in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Honolulu.

More From This Author
This Mother’s Day, Treat Her to ‘Mom’s Best Buttermilk Biscuits,’ With Recipe Courtesy of Chef Greg at Coast Packing
Coast Packing Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Flautas Recipe, Courtesy of Chef Greg
Coast’s R&E Racing Returns to East Coast Nationals; #FatMap919 Extols Carolina Comfort Food
View All Stories From This Author