This Mother’s Day, Treat Her to ‘Mom’s Best Buttermilk Biscuits,’ With Recipe Courtesy of Chef Greg at Coast Packing
And the Secret Ingredient in this Classic is… Lard (Of Course)VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How about greeting this Mother’s Day with biscuits and preserves just like mom used to make –- although in this case, dad or the kids can do the actual prep honors?
The latest recipe from Greg Hozinsky, Coast Packing Company’s Corporate Chef, is certain to delight everyone in the house. Here are step-by-step instructions for homemade meltables, topped off by your own fresh strawberry preserves.
Mom’s Best Buttermilk Biscuits- Makes 10-12 biscuits
This recipe is simple and quick to make. The key to making a good biscuit is not to overwork the dough; you want to work it as little as possible to get that great flaky and crumbly texture. That’s why lard makes the best pie crust and biscuits: lard contains much less moisture than butter. Moisture, when added to flour, develops gluten, leaving your breads and pastries chewy. "In my opinion, these biscuits are best enjoyed fresh, so if you’re making your own preserves, do so at least a day before you make the biscuits."
For the entire recipe, click here: https://coastpacking.com/updates/2022/05/this-mothers-day-treat-her-to-moms-best-buttermilk-biscuits-with-a-delectable-recipe-courtesy-of-chef-greg-at-coast-packing/
About Coast Packing Company
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition.
