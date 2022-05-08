Submit Release
Derby Barracks //Motor Vehicle Crash Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A5001770                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy           

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/06/22 – 1723 hours

STREET: Crawford Rd

TOWN: Derby, VT

WEATHER: Clear      

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear & Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Timothy Ingalls

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newport, VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Yes

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE:17

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: MZ6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Yes

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 05/06/2022 at approximately 1723 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash with injuries on Crawford Rd in Derby.  Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator of a Ford F150 as Timothy Ingalls who was transported to North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries he sustained during the crash.  The other operator was a juvenile who was also transported to North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries they sustained during the crash.  Investigation revealed Ingalls, travelling south on Crawford Rd, began to take a left into the parking lot and failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck vehicle 2 which was travelling northbound.  Vehicle 1 was towed by Rays Auto and Vehicle 2 was towed by Greniers.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

