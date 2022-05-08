Derby Barracks //Motor Vehicle Crash Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5001770
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/06/22 – 1723 hours
STREET: Crawford Rd
TOWN: Derby, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear & Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Timothy Ingalls
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Yes
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE:17
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: MZ6
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Yes
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 05/06/2022 at approximately 1723 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash with injuries on Crawford Rd in Derby. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator of a Ford F150 as Timothy Ingalls who was transported to North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries he sustained during the crash. The other operator was a juvenile who was also transported to North Country Hospital for non-life threatening injuries they sustained during the crash. Investigation revealed Ingalls, travelling south on Crawford Rd, began to take a left into the parking lot and failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck vehicle 2 which was travelling northbound. Vehicle 1 was towed by Rays Auto and Vehicle 2 was towed by Greniers.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881