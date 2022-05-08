DUI Arrest/Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A5001795
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/7/2022, 2333 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Henri Cyr
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/7/2022, at approximately 2333 hours, while on patrol in the Village of Orleans, I observed a silver SUV fail to make a complete stop at a posted intersection. I activated my emergency lights and stopped the vehicle in a parking lot at the intersection of US Route 5; Vermont Route 58 & telephone Rd. The operator was identified as Henri Cyr. The odor of intoxicants was detected. Cyr consented to standard field sobriety exercises and provided a preliminary breath sample. Cyr was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later released on a citation.
Court Action: Yes
Court Date: 5/24/22
Court: Orleans
Lodged – NA
Bail: NA
Mug Shot: Yes
