DUI Arrest/Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001795

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/7/2022, 2333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Henri Cyr

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/7/2022, at approximately 2333 hours, while on patrol in the Village of Orleans, I observed a silver SUV fail to make a complete stop at a posted intersection. I activated my emergency lights and stopped the vehicle in a parking lot at the intersection of US Route 5; Vermont Route 58 & telephone Rd. The operator was identified as Henri Cyr. The odor of intoxicants was detected. Cyr consented to standard field sobriety exercises and provided a preliminary breath sample. Cyr was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later released on a citation.

Court Action: Yes

Court Date: 5/24/22

Court: Orleans

Lodged – NA

Bail: NA

Mug Shot: Yes