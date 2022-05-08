Submit Release
News Search

There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,467 in the last 365 days.

DUI Arrest/Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22A5001795

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                       

 

STATION:  Derby                   

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 5/7/2022, 2333 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Orleans, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI

 

 

 

ACCUSED:  Henri Cyr                                       

 

AGE: 28

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

 

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the identity of victims of domestic assault.

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

            On 5/7/2022, at approximately 2333 hours, while on patrol in the Village of Orleans, I observed a silver SUV fail to make a complete stop at a posted intersection. I activated my emergency lights and stopped the vehicle in a parking lot at the intersection of US Route 5; Vermont Route 58 & telephone Rd. The operator was identified as Henri Cyr. The odor of intoxicants was detected. Cyr consented to standard field sobriety exercises and provided a preliminary breath sample. Cyr was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later released on a citation.

 

 

 

 

 

Court Action: Yes

 

Court Date: 5/24/22

 

Court: Orleans

 

Lodged – NA

 

Bail: NA

 

Mug Shot: Yes

 

Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

You just read:

DUI Arrest/Derby Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.