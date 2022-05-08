DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Vermont State Police provides update on shooting in Highgate

HIGHGATE, Vermont (Saturday, May 7, 2022) — The Vermont State Police investigation into the early Saturday shooting of a man in Highgate continued throughout the day. As of 9 p.m., the victim remained in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The name of the victim and additional information about the incident will be released following further investigation.

Police continue to request that people with information that could be pertinent call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 9:20 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the town of Highgate and left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police were notified at about 5:35 a.m. that a man had been shot inside a vehicle located at the intersection of Vermont Route 207 and Paquette Drive near the St. Albans/Swanton town line. Initial investigation determined the shooting had occurred on U.S. Route 7 in Highgate near Rheaume Road when the occupant of a home fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. The vehicle was driven south after the shooting to the location where it ultimately stopped.

One person in the vehicle suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The preliminary investigation indicates the individuals involved knew one another, and there is no threat to the community at large. No one is currently in custody.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its earliest stages and involves troopers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Crime Scene Search Team and the Field Force Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.