Nurse Ali’ce Haskins Hosts Day-Long Event to Celebrate Nurses in Elegance & Style in Atlanta, May 14
"Nurses Who Network" & "Nurses Ball" Will Take Place at Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta - Buckhead
As the most trusted profession in the world, we deserve to be celebrated in elegance. We need more than the occasional pizza, t-shirts and coffee mugs in the break room.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 14, Nurse Haskins, PLLC, hosts a day-long nationwide celebration of the nursing profession. The event is presented in two parts, “Nurses Who Network,” from 11a.m. - 2p.m. and the “Nurses Ball'' at 7p.m.
— Nurse Ali'ce Haskins, MSN, APRN, CME-C, FNP-BC
Nurses across the country will be honored and recognized for their selflessness, dedication and commitment to the profession. The Nurses Ball, re-launched after a sold-out event in 2020, follows National Nurses Week and aligns with this year’s theme, “Nurses Make a Difference.”
“As the most trusted profession in the world, we deserve to be celebrated in elegance,” said Nurse Haskins, who has been a licensed healthcare professional for over 20 years. “There are formal celebrations for so many other professions; I had to create a special moment for us to network and celebrate. We need more than the occasional pizza, t-shirts and coffee mugs in the break room.”
For the past two years, nurses have been heavily affected by an unexpected increase in demand, unsafe work environments, exposure to COVID-19, deaths of patients and family in massive numbers, and lack of PPE equipment. A 2021 report by the American Journal of Nursing showed decreased career satisfaction due to the pandemic; at least 40% of nurses in acute, long-term care and hospice settings reported a satisfaction drop.
“To hear how nurses and CNAs have been ‘recognized’ in the past for their contributions is both sad and infuriating; we have to do better,” said Jen Reddy, Chief Marketing Officer of connectRN, an event sponsor. “Our goal this year is to change the experience for this community and demonstrate we are listening and valuing their impact everyday. We are proud to sponsor this event and support the attendees who deserve a beautiful night to shine.”
The event will take place at Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta - Buckhead where guests will enjoy a red carpet entrance, cocktail hour, hors d'oeuvres, ballroom seating, live entertainment, influential guest speakers, and an awards ceremony. The all-inclusive experience is open to nurses and their spouses, partners, colleagues and classmates.
Event Details:
11a.m. - 2p.m. Nurses Who Network
6p.m. - 7p.m. Red Carpet Entrance; Cocktail Hour & Hors D'oeuvres
7p.m. Three-Course Plated Meal & Dessert, Guest Speakers, Recognition Awards
To learn more and purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.
About Nurse Haskins
Ali’ce Haskins MSN, APRN, CME-C, FNP-BC is a Board Certified Family Nurse Practioner committed to teach, inspire and empower all who are in the nursing profession. She started her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant and prides herself in taking an unconventional journey to board certification. Nurse Haskins desires to strengthen the nursing community through training them in self-awareness, emotional intelligence and responsibility. She invites others to join her in the journey and become the “you” that you were created to be. Nurse Haskins is available for bookings; visit her website to learn more.
