RE: Road closure - Vermont 118 in Montgomery

Vermont Route 118 near the intersection of Bank Road in Montgomery is back open to traffic.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 118 in Montgomery is closed due to a vehicle crash. The closure is near the intersection of Bank Rd, which is between the two intersections of Comstock Bridge Road, northwest of Montgomery village.

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

VSP St Albans

802-524-5993