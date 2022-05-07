Submit Release
US 60 closed due to Tempe water main break; ADOT postpones closure of eastbound I-10 in East Valley

US60ClosedInTempeI-10WBclosureForScheduledWorkinPlaceMapADOTmay0722.jpgPHOENIX – US 60 is closed in Tempe between Rural Road and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) because of a break in a City of Tempe water line beneath the freeway. As a result, a planned closure of eastbound I-10 between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) has been postponed

ADOT crews have been on-site since early Saturday morning, working with City of Tempe Water Utilities crews to remove standing water and inspect the roadway.

There is no estimated time to reopen US 60. Motorists should consider alternate east-west routes in the area, including the Loop 202 Santan and Red Mountain freeways.

Westbound US 60 traffic is being diverted to Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and eastbound traffic must exit at Rural Road. Motorists should expect delays near these closure points and avoid the area, if possible.

The Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project team postponed this weekend’s eastbound I-10 closure between US 60 and Loop 202 because of the unanticipated closure of US 60. The eastbound I-10 closure was originally set to begin at 8 p.m. tonight and continue through early Monday morning. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

Meanwhile, sign and bridge work that restricted eastbound I-10 to two lanes between US 60 and Guadalupe Road through 8 p.m. tonight (Saturday night) also has been postponed.

A weekend closure of westbound I-10 between Loop 202 and US 60 in the East Valley currently remains in place for utility and bridge work. To bypass it, drivers can use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. For updated information, visit the project website.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT

 

