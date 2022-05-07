Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of 18th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a Homicide that occurred on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:30 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 42 year-old Sedrick Miller, of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, May 6, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27 year-old Jarrell David Harris, of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

