UPDATED: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 6-9) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Update: The planned closure of EASTBOUND Interstate 10 between US 60 and Loop 202 in the Chandler area starting Saturday night has been postponed due to a City of Tempe water main break that has closed US 60 west of Loop 101 this weekend.

Improvement projects will require several Interstate 10 closures in the Phoenix area this weekend (May 6-9), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, check on alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend closures are in place:

Westbound I-10 closed between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) interchange and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (May 8) for utility and bridge work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed . Expect heavy traffic and delays. Detours : Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 in the Chandler/Tempe areas and use westbound US 60 to reconnect with I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers also can consider using northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area . Please Note : Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between US 60 and Guadalupe Road from 3:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (May 7) for sign removal. Also Note : Guadalupe Road closed in both directions near I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 9) for bridge work.

(Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley (May 7) for permanent lane striping and other work as part of pavement improvement project. : including McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure. Westbound I-10 closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (May 8) for permanent lane striping and other work as part of pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue also closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes including McDowell or Buckeye roads .

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

