Officials at California State Prison, Sacramento Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

FOLSOM – California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) officials are investigating the death of Camilo Banoslopez as a homicide after he was attacked by several other incarcerated persons.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, Banoslopez was attacked on a recreation yard by incarcerated persons Albert Calvillo, Irvin Rodriguez, Osbaldo Velasquez, and Jose Avila. Banoslopez was taken to an on-site health care facility for treatment of injuries he sustained from the attack; however, he was pronounced deceased at 12:38 p.m. Officers recovered two inmate-manufactured weapons.

Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was sentenced in San Bernardino County on July 28, 2015, to serve eight years for second-degree robbery, inflicting great bodily injury and an enhancement for committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony. He was admitted to CDCR on May 25, 2017, after he turned 18 years old.

The investigation is being conducted by CSP-SAC’s Investigative Services Unit with involvement from Sacramento County District Attorney investigators. The Office of the Inspector General was notified.

Albert Calvillo, 30, was admitted from San Bernardino County on Dec. 2, 2010, to serve 31 years, eight months for voluntary manslaughter, committing a street gang act in commission of a violent felony, attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and enhancements for use of a firearm.

Irvin Rodriguez, 36, was admitted from San Bernardino County on April 9, 2013, to serve 27 years for second-degree robbery, a second strike; committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony; and an enhancement for personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. He was also sentenced in Lassen County in 2019 to serve four years for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury, a second strike, in-prison offense, and in Kings County in 2020 to serve one year for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, an in-prison offense.

Osbaldo Velasquez, 38, was admitted from Los Angeles County on Sept. 17, 2007, to serve life with the possibility of parole for carjacking with the use of a firearm, second-degree robbery, committing a street gang act in the commission of a violent felony, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, and enhancements for the use of a firearm. He was also sentenced in Riverside County in 2009 to serve eight years for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, an in-prison offense and in Lassen County in 2012 to serve four years for possession of a controlled substance in jail/prison, a second strike and in-prison offense.

Jose Avila, 39, was admitted from San Diego County on Feb. 16, 2017, to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, a third strike; possessing/owning a firearm with a violent felony conviction, a second strike; possession of ammunition by a prohibited person; attempted first-degree murder, a third strike; and enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death. Avila was also sentenced in Sacramento County in 2021 to serve 11 years for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury, an in-prison, second strike offense.

Activated in 1986, CSP-SAC is a high-security prison in Folsom that houses 1,922 incarcerated people and employs about 1,700 people. The institution houses those serving long-term sentences, those requiring specialized mental health programming, and incarcerated people with high-risk medical concerns. The institution also provides work, career technical education, academic, self-help, art, religious and other rehabilitative programs.

