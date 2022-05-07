Fourth-evening drone shows will culminate in “A Merry Winter” tomorrow (8 May)

MACAU, May 7 - After experiencing the spring, summer and fall, local and visiting spectators can enjoy the last two shows of the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 (the “Drone Gala”), which will culminate in the theme of “A Merry Winter”, at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. next evening (8 May). 880 drones will light up Macao’s night sky to become part of a memorable Mother’s Day for residents and visitors, who are welcome to enjoy the finale show evening.

According to the current weather forecast, it may rain tomorrow, which may affect the upcoming shows. Please pay close attention to the latest announcement.

“Macao for All Seasons” radiates glamour from the City of Events

The Drone Gala is themed as “Macao for All Seasons” this year and weaves together different elements like festivals, events and unique architecture along the timeline of the four seasons. Eight shows are staged successively on the four nights themed as “Spring Rejoice”, “Fun-Tastic Summer”, “Golden Fall Delights” and “A Merry Winter”. MGTO has invited industry partners to join the event. The first show tomorrow night (8 May) will be presented by one of the partnering entities.

A colorful calendar of festivals and events unfold in Macao each winter. Macau Food Festival and Macau Grand Prix are held every November. In December, there are Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, Macao International Marathon, Macao Light Festival, Macau Shopping Festival, Winter Solstice and Christmas, among other festive occasions. The two shows next evening not just highlight the above festivities but also incorporate the romantic ambience of winter and image of the leisure tourism enterprise among other elements, a thorough presentation of integration across “tourism +” in Macao. Coupled by music and narration, the drone shows will enrich nighttime entertainment experience for residents and visitors.

A winter encounter sparks up a dazzling journey

Presented by MGM, the first show at 8 p.m. tomorrow night (8 May) will present twelve patterns of drone art. A romantic gift box will first appear, from which will emerge a sea of flowers, dreamy starlight and hearts. A pair of lovers will then make a vow before a heart-shaped tree. Following that, a 3D lion, the head of Southern Lion and the sketch of hotel building will dazzle across the sky. The colorful Portuguese rooster will stand next to a cup of coffee and the words “Bem Vindo”, setting off the feel of Sino-Portuguese culture in Macao. The drones will then form a picture of a girl enjoying shopping fun in Macao. A chef will present champagne and delicacies at Macau Food Festival. Palate-tempting Dim Sum, Portuguese egg tarts and milk tea will become a feast for the eyes. After that, a motorsport car will dash to the finish line, followed by racing motorcycles. In the end, MAK MAK will wave hand to spectators and welcome all to visit again the future.

MAK MAK marks a curtain call and perfect end

MGTO will present the final show at 9:30 p.m. Snowflakes will usher audience onto a mesmerizing winter journey in Macao. As the show starts, a girl will blow small snowflakes which will build up to a giant snowflake transformed into various shapes. Next, umbrellas in light artistry will float in the air, reminiscent of the Macao Light Festival. In a quick moment, runners will emerge, finishing strong in the marathon. A golden lotus in full bloom will convey our Country’s best wishes to Macao and signify the city’s prosperous development after the handover. Glutinous rice balls will convey the warmth of family reunion in Winter Solstice. A snowman surfing on snow, reindeer and lovely gingerbread men will bring out the festive air of Christmas. The green Macao Health Code within a purple frame will indicate completion of the three-dose vaccine series. The image will transform into a trotting horse in green color, expressing the wish that all can join hands to protect Macao with their green Health Code. Following the image of dazzling fireworks in the sky, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will wave hand as a curtain call and perfect end for the eight shows, welcoming visitors to travel to Macao once again in the near future.

Fringe activities enjoy popularity

The fringe activities for the Drone Gala will continue as follows: Big Big Drone Exhibition is showcasing a 5-meter-long gigantic drone under the white canopy at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. until 8 May. “Macao for All Seasons” Photography Contest and “Drone Sky Art” Formation Design Contest welcome entries from residents and visitors from 1 – 31 May 2022. The online prize-giving game for the Drone Gala has engaged many enthusiastic participants. The public can save and redeem reward points for prizes and special offers as well as join the lucky draw, which encourages spending in communities, a boon for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Strict compliance with pandemic prevention guidelines

Upon admission to the designated audience area from Anim’Arte NAM VAN to the vicinity of the great white canopy by the lake, spectators are required to present their green Macao Health Code, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, as well as to wear masks throughout the time on site. Audience can also enjoy the shows on TDM – Macao TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel and HD Channel No. 3 of Macau Cable TV with the synchronized music and narration streaming from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) every scheduled evening.

All performers and staffers who participate in this event will fulfill the requirements of the “Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia – Advice on the Management of Collective Festive Events, and Recreational and Sports Activities” issued by Health Bureau, i.e. having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or taken a nucleic acid test for COVID-19.

Adverse weather contingency plan

The functions, performance and connectivity of drones are subject to variations in wind speed and rainfall rate. The shows can take place under suitable conditions at the wind speed of 31 – 40 km/hour or below without any rainfall. MGTO will consider the weather forecast of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau and assess the actual situation. If the situation requires postponement or cancellation of the shows, the Office will seek to announce the news to the public as soon as possible.

Temporary traffic restrictions

Vehicle access limitation will be implemented on the show day along the section of Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van (lanes by the lakeside) (adjustments may be made in accord with actual situations). Pedestrians will be prohibited from accessing the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge during the shows on 8 May.

The Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 is organized by MGTO with four co-organizers including Municipal Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Authority, as well as six partner entities including Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM. TDM and Macau Cable TV are supporting entities for the event. For more information about the event, please visit MGTO’s website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/.

During the Drone Gala, the Office solicits opinions by questionnaire survey. Visitors and residents are welcome to fill out the survey on the website: https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/survey-drone-gala-2022/?lang=en.

MGTO will continue to present a variety of spectacular events and activities for residents and visitors and join hands with different sectors to steer Macao’s tourism industry towards diversification, innovation and sustainability, not just deepening cross-sector integration of “tourism +” but also enriching travelers’ experience in Macao.