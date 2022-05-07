Submit Release
Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District and Sexual Assault Unit announced an arrest has been made in Robbery offenses that occurred on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the Fourth District.

 

  • Robbery (Fear): At approximately 8:45 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 600 block of Taylor Street, Northeast. The suspect told the victim he had a knife and moved his hand to his waistband while demanding the victim’s property. The suspect then demanded the victim to remove her clothing. As the victim was complying, the suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-062-274

 

  • Armed Robbery: At approximately 9:15 am, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, in the 4400 block of Clermont Drive, Northeast. The suspect brandished an unknown object and took property from one of the victims. The suspect then assaulted the victim and fled the scene. CCN: 22-062-242

 

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 63 year-old Lemuel Muse, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

