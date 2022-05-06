Senate Resolution 292 Printer's Number 1637
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Department; EOW: Friday, March 13, 2020.
(6) Captain James Walker, Jr.; Philadelphia Police
Department; EOW: Sunday, April 5, 2020.
(7) Chief Robert W. Sealock; Aliquippa City Police
Department; EOW: Saturday, April 11, 2020.
(8) Interim Police Chief Mark J. Romutis; Ambridge
Borough Police Department; EOW: Sunday, April 12, 2020.
(9) Sergeant Jose Manuel Novoa; Philadelphia Police
Department; EOW: Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
(10) Park Ranger Thomas E. Booz; Bucks County Department
of Parks and Recreation; EOW: Saturday, June 6, 2020.
(11) Police Officer Dale T. Provins, Jr.; Jefferson
Hills Borough Police Department; EOW: Saturday, June 13,
2020.
(12) Police Officer Dwayne Morrison; SEPTA Transit
Police Department; EOW: Friday, October 16, 2020.
(13) Police Officer Tab Ali; Philadelphia Police
Department; EOW: Monday, November 23, 2020.
(14) Deputy Sheriff John J. Kuhar, Jr.; Cambria County
Sheriff's Office; EOW: Saturday, November 28, 2020.
(15) Captain Frank R. Milillo, Sr.; Philadelphia Police
Department; EOW: Thursday, December 3, 2020.
(16) Sergeant Joseph M. Youse; Philadelphia Police
Department; EOW: Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
(17) Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan; Middleburg Borough
Police Department; EOW: Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
(18) Trooper Monty R. Mitchell; Pennsylvania State
Police; EOW: Monday, February 8, 2021.
(19) Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon; Cambria County Sheriff's
Office; EOW: Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
20220SR0292PN1637 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30