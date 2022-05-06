Submit Release
Senate Resolution 292 Printer's Number 1637

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Department; EOW: Friday, March 13, 2020.

(6) Captain James Walker, Jr.; Philadelphia Police

Department; EOW: Sunday, April 5, 2020.

(7) Chief Robert W. Sealock; Aliquippa City Police

Department; EOW: Saturday, April 11, 2020.

(8) Interim Police Chief Mark J. Romutis; Ambridge

Borough Police Department; EOW: Sunday, April 12, 2020.

(9) Sergeant Jose Manuel Novoa; Philadelphia Police

Department; EOW: Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

(10) Park Ranger Thomas E. Booz; Bucks County Department

of Parks and Recreation; EOW: Saturday, June 6, 2020.

(11) Police Officer Dale T. Provins, Jr.; Jefferson

Hills Borough Police Department; EOW: Saturday, June 13,

2020.

(12) Police Officer Dwayne Morrison; SEPTA Transit

Police Department; EOW: Friday, October 16, 2020.

(13) Police Officer Tab Ali; Philadelphia Police

Department; EOW: Monday, November 23, 2020.

(14) Deputy Sheriff John J. Kuhar, Jr.; Cambria County

Sheriff's Office; EOW: Saturday, November 28, 2020.

(15) Captain Frank R. Milillo, Sr.; Philadelphia Police

Department; EOW: Thursday, December 3, 2020.

(16) Sergeant Joseph M. Youse; Philadelphia Police

Department; EOW: Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

(17) Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan; Middleburg Borough

Police Department; EOW: Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

(18) Trooper Monty R. Mitchell; Pennsylvania State

Police; EOW: Monday, February 8, 2021.

(19) Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon; Cambria County Sheriff's

Office; EOW: Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

