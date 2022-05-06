Suspect Sought in an Assault with Significant Bodily Injury Offense: 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Significant Bodily Injury offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 9:06 pm, the suspect entered the listed location. Once inside, the suspect confronted the victim and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.