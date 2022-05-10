Spott Labs Announces Dr. David Crocker as New C.O.O. and Renewed Commitment to Customer Service
Dr. David Crocker, new COO at The Spott Laboratory
Longtime industry figure Dr. Crocker of Michigan Holistic Health becomes C.O.O. and institutes new client management system,
One of Michigan's oldest cannabis testing labs gets an upgrade by adding one of Michigan's most well-known physicians to a leadership position.
Kalamazoo's The Spott has been in business since 2014 and provides testing of cannabis for the medical and adult-use markets. They have selected Dr. David Crocker as their new Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Crocker is the owner of Michigan Holistic Health systems, sat on the state's Medical Marijuana Advisory Board and is member of the Board of Directors at Michigan's chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Cannabis Laws (MiNORML).
"I'm excited to be working with The Spott," Dr. Crocker said. "You won't find me sitting behind a desk- I'll be in the field talking to our customers and improving the client experience."
Along with hiring Dr. Crocker, The Spott has upgraded their client management software systems and has made a commitment to provide excellent customer service. As one of Michigan's few female-owned businesses, The Spott has always had an important place in Michigan's cannabis history. "We're going to continue the high standards and outstanding reputation Linda Palmatier and the staff at The Spott have been known for," Dr. Crocker added.
As Michigan's premiere cannabis testing laboratory, the Spott offers services to the entire state. Testing is available for potency, pesticide screenings, DNA-based assays, and more. The lab provides consistent and reliable results using their state-of-the-art testing equipment and methods. They offer unparalleled experience in cannabis, pharmaceutical, food safety and environmental testing. The Spott is ISO certified.
Dr. Crocker's appointment as C.O.O. began earlier this month. The Spott is located at 550 East Cork Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan.
