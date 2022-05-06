OffGamers Adds Touch ‘n Go to their Digital Store
The Touch ‘n Go eWallet is used by many people residing in Malaysia and we are pleased that OffGamers is able to provide our customers with an easy option to add funds to their Touch ‘n Go eWallet.”SINGAPORE, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has recently added Touch ‘n Go eWallet Reload PIN to their digital store and are now available for purchase.
— said Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.
The pins available from the store are:
- Touch ‘n Go eWallet Reload PIN RM 100
- Touch ‘n Go eWallet Reload PIN RM 50
- Touch ‘n Go eWallet Reload PIN RM 30
- Touch ‘n Go eWallet Reload PIN RM 20
- Touch ‘n Go eWallet Reload PIN RM 10
The pins can be used by customers to conveniently top up their Touch ‘n Go eWallet which can be used for various services such as paying bills, booking movies, peer-to-peer banking and various shops that support the Touch ’n Go e-wallet.
Touch ‘n Go eWallet is the no. 1 eWallet in Malaysia, providing digital transformation services to over 16.5 million users to seamlessly and cashlessly pay, transaction, earn and borrow.
Customers who wish to purchase the Touch ‘n Go eWallet Reload PIN can click here.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
KARYN THNG
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
