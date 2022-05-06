Colonel Heston Silbert Appointed to Serve on Not Invisible Act Joint Commission

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is proud to announce that Colonel Heston Silbert, Director of AZDPS, has been appointed by U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary Deb Haaland to serve on the Not Invisible Act Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Captain Paul Etnire, Commander of the Public Affairs Unit and the AZDPS Tribal Liaison, will serve as Colonel Silbert’s alternate.

According to the DOI, the Commission will hold hearings, take testimony, and receive evidence in order to develop recommendations for the federal government to combat violent crime against Indigenous persons.

Read more on the press release from DOI.