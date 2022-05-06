Submit Release
Moores Lane in Texarkana Resurfacing to Begin Next Week

Work to resurface Farm to Market Road 2240/Moores Lane in Texarkana is scheduled to begin this Monday night, May 9.

“The project will stretch 1.5 miles from FM 559/Richmond Road to FM 1397/Summerhill Road and includes the resurfacing of the existing two-lane highway,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “Work is scheduled to take place nightly, Sunday night through Thursday night, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. to minimize the impact on motorists,” Bruce added. During the nightly work, traffic will be limited to one lane.  

R.K. Hall, LLC of Paris was awarded the contract with a bid of $651,270.33 in January.

The project is expected to wrap up in about four weeks, weather permitting.

