Startup Boston Opens Registration for 6th Annual Startup Boston Week
We are proud of how we have fostered inclusivity in the Startup Boston community. ”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup Boston, an organization offering events for the development and celebration of the entrepreneurs, startup employees, investors, and mentors who push boundaries and solve tough problems, opened registration today for its sixth annual Startup Boston Week, a hybrid event that will be held from September 19-23, 2022.
— Stephanie Roulic
This year’s event will focus on bringing people together and making connections. The conference will continue to focus on role-based communities - product marketing, human resources, and engineering, for instance - but this year will introduce industry communities and learning communities. Industry communities are those focused on certain markets, such as software and hardware. Learning communities will provide an opportunity for attendees to plan their Startup Boston Week experience based on a work initiative, such as taking a startup idea to a business plan, taking a business plan to a minimum value product (MVP), growing a founding team, finding a job at a startup, and growing a customer base. Attendees in learning communities will work daily with a mentor that helps chart progress each day.
“There’s an urgency for people to connect and learn from others who are having similar experiences in the startup community,” Stephanie Roulic, Founder, Startup Boston, said. “Startup Boston Week has always addressed at the role-based level, but we are really excited to offer our attendees an opportunity to connect by industry and in these learning groups. At a larger level, startups play such a vital room in the Boston community and we’re proud of how we have fostered inclusivity in the Startup Boston community.”
In 2021, nearly 3,500 people registered for Startup Boston Week and over 1,600 attended the event. The event featured 276 speakers and 72 sessions over the course of the week. More than 50 percent of the speakers were women and nearly 50 percent were Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).
To register for Startup Boston Week visit https://www.startupbostonweek.com/.
