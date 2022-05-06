Saskatchewan Supports Provincial Capital Commission with $7.3 million Investment

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2022

Supporting the PCC's Operations and Stewardship

In 2022-23, the Government of Saskatchewan is committing $7.3 million to the operation of the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) in Regina. The PCC represents a partnership between the province, City of Regina, and University of Regina and is responsible for operating and preserving the public assets that are Wascana Centre and Government House.

“Our government is committed to the management, operation and stewardship of Wascana Centre and Government House through this continued investment of more than $7 million to the Provincial Capital Commission,” Minister Responsible for the PCC Don McMorris said. “We thank our partners, the City of Regina and University of Regina, and look forward to the many opportunities for the public to join together in our capital city and enjoy the events, activities, and countless celebrations the PCC hosts every year.”

The province's investment represents approximately 71 per cent of the PCC's operational grant funding, with the remainder ensured by PCC partners. The PCC raises additional revenues through its various programs and services.

In 2022-23, the PCC will continue to deliver educational programming to Regina schools and beyond; pursue accessibility initiatives in Government House and throughout Wascana Centre; host hundreds of free events for the public; and partner with local organizations to bring the next Frost Winter Festival to Regina. The review of the Wascana Centre Master Plan will also begin this year. The first Master Plan was created in 1913, with the latest review of the Master Plan being done in 2016.

"We look forward to engaging with the public on how they want to see their Wascana Centre evolve," PCC Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said. "The centre is one of the greatest urban outdoor spaces in the world, and at the PCC, it's our job to make sure it will be there for all residents to enjoy, for generations to come."

For more details on PCC programming and to book free tours at either location, please visit wascana.ca, governmenthousesk.ca or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

