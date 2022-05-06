Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Threatening / Hate Motivated Crimes

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1002750

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                        

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022 at approximately 1638 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford Center Rd, Guilford, Vermont

VIOLATIONS:

 

  • Disorderly Conduct

  • Criminal Threatening

  • Hate Motivated Crime

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Aubert-Clark

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/05/2022, at approximately 1638 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a citizen dispute at a multi-family residence on Guilford Center Road, Guilford, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Ashley Aubert-Clark, 23, of Guilford, Vermont. Aubert-Clark is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours, to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Threatening, on scene investigation determined both charges to be hate motivated crimes.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours      

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Unavailable

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov

 

