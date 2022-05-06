Westminster Barracks / Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Threatening / Hate Motivated Crimes
CASE#: 22B1002750
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022 at approximately 1638 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford Center Rd, Guilford, Vermont
VIOLATIONS:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Threatening
- Hate Motivated Crime
ACCUSED: Ashley Aubert-Clark
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/05/2022, at approximately 1638 hours, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a citizen dispute at a multi-family residence on Guilford Center Road, Guilford, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Ashley Aubert-Clark, 23, of Guilford, Vermont. Aubert-Clark is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours, to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Threatening, on scene investigation determined both charges to be hate motivated crimes.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Unavailable
