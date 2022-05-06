US Route 2 closed - Marshfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 in Marshfield, near Twinfield Union School is currently closed due to some lines down in the roadway that were apparently knocked odwn by a passing tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. Traffic is significantly backed up and motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.
The fire department is on-scene evaluating which type of lines are down. Further details are not yet available.
Please drive carefully.
VSP Middlesex
802-229-9191