US Route 2 closed - Marshfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 in Marshfield, near Twinfield Union School is currently closed due to some lines down in the roadway that were apparently knocked odwn by a passing tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. Traffic is significantly backed up and motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.

The fire department is on-scene evaluating which type of lines are down. Further details are not yet available.

Please drive carefully.

