Update: US Route 2 closed - Marshfield

US Route 2 has re-opened to traffic.  It will take some time for the backed up vehicles to clear up.  Please be patient and drive carefully.

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, May 6, 2022 4:55 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: US Route 2 closed - Marshfield

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 2 in Marshfield, near Twinfield Union School is currently closed due to some lines down in the roadway that were apparently knocked odwn by a passing tractor-trailer.  No injuries have been reported.  Traffic is significantly backed up and motorists should avoid the area or expect delays. 

 

The fire department is on-scene evaluating which type of lines are down.  Further details are not yet available.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

VSP Middlesex

802-229-9191

 

