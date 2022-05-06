Update: US Route 2 closed - Marshfield

US Route 2 has re-opened to traffic. It will take some time for the backed up vehicles to clear up. Please be patient and drive carefully.

US Route 2 in Marshfield, near Twinfield Union School is currently closed due to some lines down in the roadway that were apparently knocked odwn by a passing tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. Traffic is significantly backed up and motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.

The fire department is on-scene evaluating which type of lines are down. Further details are not yet available.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Middlesex

802-229-9191