TechStar Partners with MSA Safety as their Official Manufacturer Representative in the Rocky Mountains

TechStar is pleased to announce that MSA Safety has recently appointed them as their official manufacturer's representative in the Rocky Mountain region.

DEER PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, TX: TechStar is proud to present its westward expansion as they are now the official manufacturer representative for the MSA line of products in the Rocky states. MSA is a premier manufacturer of Fire and Gas Detection Systems and other safety products, and TechStar has been an authorized distributor for MSA products for over a decade. Companies in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana will now be able to access TechStar's top-tier instrumentation services and expertise.

TechStar has provided comprehensive service offerings for more than twenty years. TechStar's extensive experience representing high-profile instrumentation manufacturers has allowed them to become a leading distributor of MSA products. MSA Safety offers Fire and Gas Detection Systems and specializes in producing quality safety products. TechStar has been partnered with MSA for the past decade, and already represents their interests in other territories. MSA Safety Inc. is the sole provider of fixed gas protection products for TechStar, and the companies are hoping that an expansion of their relationship will better serve MSA's customers.

TechStar will continue its mission of providing quality products while working with its customers to guarantee that all their needs are met regarding fire detection systems and other safety necessities. TechStar offers a single point of contact for instrumentation solutions, including assistance in purchasing, setting up, maintaining, and training on their manufacturers' equipment.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Inc. has established itself as the world leader in manufacturing safety equipment. Since its inception, MSA Safety's mission has been to produce high-quality products to protect workers and facility infrastructures under any circumstances. They boast an extensive product line that includes self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, fire and rescue helmets, fall protection devices, and industrial head protection products. MSA is proud to serve a broad range of markets, including the oil and gas, fire service, construction, mining, and military.

About TechStar:

TechStar has been providing full-service instrumentation, analytical devices, training, and application solutions since 2001. As a leading manufacturer representative in the oil and gas, energy, water/wastewater, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, TechStar's world-class solutions include instrumentation and analytical services that encompass the entire lifecycle of their products. TechStar has a strong presence in the Southwest, Midwest, and Gulf Coast regions of the United States, and is now expanding its reach throughout the rest of the country.