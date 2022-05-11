Solomon Exam Prep Releases 3rd Edition of its Study Guide for the MSRB Series 54 Exam

Solomon Exam Prep's Series 54 Study Guide, available as a digital subscription with a hardcopy upgrade option.

The 3rd edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 54 Study Guide is now available for professionals seeking their Municipal Advisor Principal (Series 54) license.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep has just released the 3rd edition of “The Solomon Exam Prep Guide: Series 54 MSRB Municipal Advisor Principal Qualification Examination.” With this updated version of the Study Guide, professionals who want to become registered Municipal Advisor Principals can learn the content they need to know to pass the Series 54 exam.

The Municipal Advisor Representative Principal Exam, or Series 54, was created by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), the self-regulatory organization that establishes rules for municipal securities dealers and municipal advisors. Passing the Series 54 exam qualifies individuals to manage, direct, and supervise municipal advisory activities.

To prepare for the exam, candidates must study a wide range of municipal advisory knowledge. The 3rd edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 54 Study Guide is continually kept up-to-date and covers all key exam topics.

Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, Jeremy Solomon, says, “Municipal advisors have a crucial responsibility to establish and enforce compliance procedures at their firm, which is why the Series 54 exam is so challenging. To pass the Series 54, high-quality study materials are a must, and Solomon delivers just that with a consistently high pass rate to prove it.”

While the core content remains the same, the 3rd edition of the Series 54 Study Guide includes helpful content updates, along with general writing improvements. Updates are also reflected in the Solomon Series 54 Exam Simulator, which is designed to complement the Study Guide.

The Series 54 Study Guide is available as a digital subscription (with a hardcopy upgrade option), and it can be purchased individually or in a package with accompanying Series 54 study products. Customers also have access to free tools and resources, including a study schedule in digital and pdf formats, which helps students master the exam material with maximum efficiency.

To learn more about Solomon Exam Prep’s Series 54 study materials, including Study Guide, Exam Simulator, Audiobook, and Video Lecture, visit the Solomon Series 54 product page.

ABOUT SOLOMON EXAM PREP

Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of financial professionals pass their FINRA, MSRB, NASAA, and NFA securities licensing exams including the SIE and the Series 3, 6, 7, 14, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 63, 65, 66, 79, 82, and 99. Solomon Exam Prep is led by founders Karen and Jeremy Solomon, who have maintained a lifelong commitment to advancing learning and education. Solomon Exam Prep draws from a pool of seasoned educators, practitioners and communicators who are experienced in both investment education and the process of adult learning.