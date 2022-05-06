Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Cannon To TexNet Technical Advisory Committee

TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David L. “Dave” Cannon to the TexNet Technical Advisory Committee for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The committee advises the Bureau of Economic Geology on the use of funding, including the TexNet Seismic Monitoring Program and collaborative research relationships with other universities in Texas, and on the preparation of a status report to the Governor and Legislature.

David L. "Dave" Cannon of Midland is Senior Vice President of Geoscience and Technology for Diamondback E&P, LLC. He is President-Elect of the West Texas Geologic Society and a member of the Geologic Society of America, the American Rock Mechanics Association, and Society of Petroleum Engineers. Cannon also serves on the Corporate Advisory Board of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. Additionally, he serves as a volunteer with Midland Soccer Association and Gifted/Talented Education Parents Association. Cannon received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the State University of New York, College at Brockport and a Master of Science in Geosciences from Penn State University.

