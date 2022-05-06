Southbound I-580 Lane Shifts and Ramp Closures as Reno Spaghetti Bowl Work Zone Shifts

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Major Interstate 580 lane and merge changes dubbed the “Sneak Peek” will launch the week of May 9 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.

The “Sneak Peek” name reflects the fact that drivers will get a first look at newly-constructed interstate lanes as southbound traffic is switched to travel the new lanes while reconstruction continues in the interstate median.

May 9 and May 10, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly: Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80 spaghetti bowl ramp closure The northbound I-580 to westbound I-80 ramp closed nightly 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 9 and 10 for re-striping. Marked detours available. May 11 at through May 16, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly: Intermittent ramp closures and lane shifts

Lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures on southbound U.S. 395/I-580 between Oddie Boulevard and Villanova Drive nightly 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 11 through May 16 as crews pave, stripe, and open new southbound lanes. Marked detours available. Neighboring ramps may be closed at the same time.

Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

If traveling through the work zone, motorists should slow down, be attentive and allow extra travel time for detours due to ramp closures.

8 p.m. May 13 through 6 a.m. May 16: Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp closed 24-7. Beginning at 6 a.m. May 16: New I-580 southbound lane configuration

Beginning at 6 a.m. May 16, southbound I-580 lanes between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive will slightly switch to the right-hand, or western, side of the interstate.

The new traffic configuration will place southbound motorists on three new lanes and five newly-widened bridges constructed over the past year and a half. Approximately 25,000 cubic yards of concrete was used to pave the new lanes.

Drivers should be aware of continuing construction in the interstate median and on interstate ramps.

Work zone speed limits remain 55mph.

Following the lane changes, the work zone will shift to reconstruct middle interstate lanes. Spaghetti Bowl Xpress renovations will substantially complete at the end of the year, with continuing lane and ramp closures through the end of the year.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. The eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

For additional information, please visit NDOTSpaghettiBowl.com. You can also call the project hotline at (775) 636-4202, e-mail info@ndotspaghettibowl.com or text SBX to 797979 to sign up for text alerts. Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.