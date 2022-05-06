Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,748 in the last 365 days.

Southbound I-580 Lane Shifts and Ramp Closures as Reno Spaghetti Bowl Work Zone Shifts

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Major Interstate 580 lane and merge changes dubbed the “Sneak Peek” will launch the week of May 9 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.

The “Sneak Peek” name reflects the fact that drivers will get a first look at newly-constructed interstate lanes as southbound traffic is switched to travel the new lanes while reconstruction continues in the interstate median. 

May 9 and May 10, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly: Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80 spaghetti bowl ramp closure The northbound I-580 to westbound I-80 ramp closed nightly 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 9 and 10 for re-striping. Marked detours available. May 11 at through May 16, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly: Intermittent ramp closures and lane shifts

Lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures on southbound U.S. 395/I-580 between Oddie Boulevard and Villanova Drive nightly 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 11 through May 16 as crews pave, stripe, and open new southbound lanes. Marked detours available. Neighboring ramps may be closed at the same time.

  • Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes.
  • If traveling through the work zone, motorists should slow down, be attentive and allow extra travel time for detours due to ramp closures.  

8 p.m. May 13 through 6 a.m. May 16: Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp closed 24-7. Beginning at 6 a.m. May 16: New I-580 southbound lane configuration

Beginning at 6 a.m. May 16, southbound I-580 lanes between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive will slightly switch to the right-hand, or western, side of the interstate.  

The new traffic configuration will place southbound motorists on three new lanes and five newly-widened bridges constructed over the past year and a half. Approximately 25,000 cubic yards of concrete was used to pave the new lanes. 

  • Drivers should be aware of continuing construction in the interstate median and on interstate ramps. 
  • Work zone speed limits remain 55mph.                                 

Map

Following the lane changes, the work zone will shift to reconstruct middle interstate lanes. Spaghetti Bowl Xpress renovations will substantially complete at the end of the year, with continuing lane and ramp closures through the end of the year.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. The eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. 

For additional information, please visit NDOTSpaghettiBowl.com. You can also call the project hotline at (775) 636-4202, e-mail info@ndotspaghettibowl.com or text SBX to 797979 to sign up for text alerts. Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

You just read:

Southbound I-580 Lane Shifts and Ramp Closures as Reno Spaghetti Bowl Work Zone Shifts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.