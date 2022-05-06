More about Irwin County Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Weapon Charges

Ocilla, GA (May 6, 2022) – On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Southcentral Drug Task Force, Irwin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Corrections conducted a joint investigation into the actions of Reginald Eugene Ford, age 48, of Ocilla, GA. Ford was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Information was gathered by the Southcentral Drug Task Force that led agents to believe illegal drug activity may occurring at 188 Foxy Lane, Ocilla, GA. Agents developed probable cause and executed a search warrant on the property. During the search, agents recovered 783 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, a handgun, and tools used to manufacture crack cocaine.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Booking photo can be obtained from the Irwin County Jail.