Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,735 in the last 365 days.

More about Irwin County Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Weapon Charges

Ocilla, GA (May 6, 2022) – On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Southcentral Drug Task Force, Irwin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Corrections conducted a joint investigation into the actions of Reginald Eugene Ford, age 48, of Ocilla, GA. Ford was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Information was gathered by the Southcentral Drug Task Force that led agents to believe illegal drug activity may occurring at 188 Foxy Lane, Ocilla, GA. Agents developed probable cause and executed a search warrant on the property. During the search, agents recovered 783 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, a handgun, and tools used to manufacture crack cocaine.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Booking photo can be obtained from the Irwin County Jail.

 

You just read:

More about Irwin County Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Weapon Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.