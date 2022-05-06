Asphalt Paving Project to Begin on S.D. Highway 15 East of Watertown

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 6, 2022

Contact: Dan Sitter, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that paving work will begin on Monday, May 9, 2022, on an asphalt surfacing project on S.D. Highway 15 from U.S. Highway 212 to the north junction of S.D. Highway 20, weather permitting.

Work on the project will include areas of surface preparation and asphalt paving. During working hours, traffic will be carried through the work zones with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays during these times. The contractor anticipates completing the project by mid-June.

Central Specialties, Inc. is the prime contractor for this project.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-