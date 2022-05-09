Hospital Care Demand Pressures Rise as Covid Patient Cases Soften
Elective Procedures which include Disease Treatments begin to Outweigh Covid Care NeedsFAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy LeMaster, Committee Chair for the Institute of Supply Management's Hospital Report on Business(R) shares the results of the April 2022 survey findings among survey respondents. “Hospital Survey Committee panelists generally commented on the reduction of COVID-19 patients, but the rates at which those cases were backfilled by elective procedures varied. Some indicated capacity was constrained by a lack of labor. Additionally, while a few panelists indicated improved supply availability, many reported continued shortages and backorders that strained staff capabilities. IV solutions, lab supplies, and resin-based products were mentioned as being in especially short supply. Inventory levels grew during the month, despite several panelists citing their facilities’ efforts to burn through personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and acknowledging their overall inventory levels were too high. Some panelists reported a need to continue with high inventory levels due to lead-time unpredictability.”
Elective procedures outweighing Covid cases, which include treatment and care for diseases in the hospital setting are a solid indicator that severe Covid cases are waning and the U.S. pandemic is shifting to epidemic status. If this trend holds, the epidemic will migrate to the outbreak phase that is more localized and less concerning. The hospital industry is the front line of defense in a virus outbreak because the serious cases shift from urgent care facilities to emergency rooms where more proactive, intensive treatment can be administered. For several months, Covid cases have been decelerating in both frequency and severity. If this continues, especially through the Fall of 2022, then Covid spikes may be a thing of the past. While it is possible that Covid could return like the annual flu, the hope is that it will become contained or eradicated through ongoing health care efforts.
Listen to Committee Chair LeMaster discuss the present situation based on the feedback from the supply chain professionals and executives at hundreds of hospitals in both rural and urban settings.
This podcast Episode 656 can be heard here.
