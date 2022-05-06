Maine DOE Update – May 6, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

As a reminder, Regional School Calendars are due by June 1, 2022 for school administrative units (SAU) and private schools approved for tuition purposes, in coordination with their local secondary career and technical education (CTE) school. This requirement is part of Public Law 2011, Chapter 686 to promote collaboration among local school administrative units that may benefit from inter-administrative unit collaboration beyond CTE. | More

Annual Audit Reports Due December 30th. Annual audit reports are due within six months after the end of the audit period (e.g., reports for the fiscal year ending June 30th are due on or before December 30th). | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Education Commissioner Pender Makin released a special video message celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and honoring the amazing work of Maine’s educators. Watch Makin’s Teacher Appreciation Week video and please share! | See Video

Maine Revised Statute 20-A M.S.R. § 4701-B requires school administrative units to screen students in kindergarten through second grade who have difficulty in these areas | More

This week, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin visited Kingman Elementary School, one of Maine’s Education in Unorganized Territory (EUT) schools. Makin brought miniature rosebushes to the three educators at the school to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, observed in classrooms, met with students and with staff, joined recess, and enjoyed lunch with students. | More

MLTI is launching an End of Year Expo event to celebrate educators and the work they do to support the use of technology in teaching and learning. Are you or someone you know an MLTI educator using technology in fun and innovative ways? Submit an entry to the expo and join us to share these achievements at our exhibition! | More

Peter Geiger, past Vice Chair for the Maine State Board of Education, was presented a Legislative Sentiment by Senator Nathan Libby at the Board’s April 13th business meeting prior to Geiger’s term ending at the end of April. | More

The Maine Department of Education released the Teach Maine Plan, a comprehensive roadmap to develop, support, and sustain a robust educator workforce in the state. Unveiled during Teacher Appreciation Week, the Teach Maine Plan and new website provide a set of strategies and actions to inspire a talented and diverse future educator workforce, and to support and develop Maine’s current educator workforce. | More

The 19th Annual MLTI Student Conference will be held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 8:30am-2:00pm for registered 7&th grade MLTI students. This year’s theme is MLTI launches space2connect, and with the partnership of the UMaine High Altitude Ballooning program, MLTI will be launching a high-altitude balloon into space! | More

Are you passionate about professional growth and technology? Do you want to make a difference in Maine schools? Are you currently teaching in a Maine public school? This might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for! | More

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month and the Maine Department of Education joins organizations across the United States in paying tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and are instrumental in its future success. | More

The Maine Secretary of State’s Office will be accepting nominations for the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award. The award recognizes one Maine resident, age 25 or younger, who demonstrates leadership abilities, has a passion for social justice, and is improving the quality of life in their community. | More

Maine DOE Team member Shari Templeton is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Shari in the question and answer.. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The U.S. Department of Education is hosting a webinar series to address hot topics that are on the top of educators’ minds. After sharing federal updates, the series features lessons learned and best practices from faculty, staff, schools, districts, institutions of higher education, and other places of educational instruction. It also shares a variety of useful resources. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here