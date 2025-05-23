Hundreds of Maine Students, Educators Attend MLTI Conference to Explore AI, Technology

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is celebrating a successful 2025 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference, which culminated Thursday afternoon at the University of Maine at Orono. Themed #LetsDiriGo, the conference highlighted how students are using technology to travel creatively through ideas.

This free, day-long event provided opportunities for hands-on learning, centered on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital creativity, and more. The dozens of available sessions included everything from First LEGO League (FLL) Robotics, to opportunities to create green screen videos, to the use of drones, to creating virtual reality spaces. The conference ended with a shared learning experience among all students, as they participated in an interactive cyber defense experience, outwitting a fictional villain.

“When technology comes on the scene, it tends to stick around,” Emma-Marie Banks, Maine DOE Learning Through Technology coordinator, said in an interview with WABI. “We try to do our best to prepare students not only for what’s here right now but also what they are going to see in five years from now—and how we can lay the foundational principles for them, so that they can be successful no matter what the next technology advancement is.”

Nearly 1,000 students and educators attended the conference this year, which was open to all MLTI-participating school administrative units (SAUs). MLTI provides professional development and 21st Century learning tools to K-12 public schools in Maine, with a focus on using technology to transform teaching and learning in classrooms statewide. Maine was the first state in the nation to offer a 1:1 learning with technology initiative and remains the largest program in the country, deploying tablets and laptops to more than 80,000 teachers and students.

RSU 9 Tech Integrator Nicole Lesperance with Marty the robot. She presented to students how to program Marty to do dance moves. Lesperence received the Marty robots for RSU 9 students through the Maine DOE MLTI Tech with Tech grant program.

The 22nd annual 2025 MLTI Student Conference in the spring is a highly anticipated end-of-school-year event for students to showcase the technological skills that they have acquired throughout the year. This year, more than 40 student presenters helped to lead sessions at the conference, representing the next generation of thinkers, coders, and creators.

Students Connor and Zack were two conference participants from Saco Middle School who presented a drone session with their school.

“I think it’s just a great way to learn,” Connor said of the conference. “I think it’s just fun overall.”



Saco Middle School teacher Lisa Ronco said last year, her school received a $10,000 MLTI grant to purchase six drones. Since then, the students have been learning how to fly the drones and are planning to use them to showcase the progress of a local school construction project. Ronco said this is her and her students’ second year presenting at the conference.

“Last year, it was so popular—and we only did one session in the morning. This year, we’re doing two sessions. It’s a pleasure.” Ronco said. “These kids are building their confidence.”

Zoie Elliott, an eighth grader from Windsor Elementary School, presented a session on how to make a digital escape room using Google slides. “I love going to MLTI because I love learning how to do different things on my school computer, so I can put that into future things that I do,” Elliott said.

Thank you to all the educators, staff members, and students who came to the 2025 MLTI Student Conference. This year was a great success, and the Maine DOE is grateful for the student and educator presenters, volunteers, chaperones, and bus drivers who all took part in bringing so many students together for a fun day of hands-on learning!

To capture the ripple effect this event has on students, educators, and learning, the Maine DOE is collecting good news stories from those who have attended the MLTI Student Conference—either this year or in past years. To submit a story, please visit the good news submission form.

The Maine DOE is looking forward to hosting the 23rd annual MLTI Student Conference on May 21, 2026, at UMaine!