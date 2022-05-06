Pavement Marking Project to Begin on Interstate 29 Between Canton and Tea

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 6, 2022

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says pavement marking work is scheduled for Interstate 29 between the Canton Exit (exit 62) and the Tea Exit (exit 71) beginning the week of May 9, 2022.

Dakota Traffic Services will remove old pavement markings and begin placing new pavement markings. The project is expected to be complete by Monday, May 16, 2022, weather dependent.

The pavement marking operations will use a mobile line of equipment and shadow vehicles. There will be a traveling lane closure that will be approximately one-quarter to one-half mile long that will continuously move to allow the pavement marking work to proceed.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. During this work, traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down through the work zone.

BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids is the prime contractor for this project. The overall project completion date is July 1, 2022, but the contractor anticipates completing the work by mid-May.

For more information about the I-29 construction project, contact Harvey Odens at 605-367-5680 or Harvey.Odens@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-