Traffic Delays - Vermont Route 105
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Traffic on Vermont Route 105 in Sheldon is substantially backed up and delayed due to a vehicle crash, near house # 9437. This is between Route 236 (State Park Road) and Enosburg Village.
Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP St Albans
802-524-5993