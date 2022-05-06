One in Five American Adults Live with a Mental Illness

Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center

People worldwide suffer from mental health issues; they are ashamed, scared, or do not have access to the resources they need. No one should suffer in silence. Together, we can make a difference!” — Clare Waismann SUDCC/ RAS , Director and Founder of Waismann Method®

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), twenty-one percent of all U.S. adults, which is equal to an estimated 52.9 million adults aged eighteen or older, live with AMI (any mental illness).

Of the nearly one in five adults with AMI, 24.3 million (46.2%) received mental health services in the past year. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and WAISMANN METHOD® wants to use this opportunity to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness.

In today's society, access to mental health treatment is more important than ever before. This is due not only to the increasing rates of mental illness and addiction in our communities, but also to the complex and interconnected nature of these issues. For example, studies have shown that people with untreated mental illness are at a much higher risk of becoming homeless or involved in criminal activity. Furthermore, those who are struggling with addiction often turn to crime as a way to support their habit. Therefore, it is essential that we provide all members of our society with robust and accessible mental health treatment options. Without this kind of support, more and more people will be left without the care and guidance they need to overcome their struggles and lead healthy, productive lives. So let us work together to make sure no one falls through the cracks when it comes to accessing the care they deserve. After all, every individual has value and deserves a chance at happiness and fulfillment.

This May, the Waismann Method team is proud to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month and its dedication to helping those affected by mental illness. As one of the leading providers of opioid-based treatment for addiction in the United States, Waismann Method understands the importance of providing quality care for those suffering from addiction and mental illness. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Waismann Method will be highlighting its various treatments and resources available to those in need. Stay tuned for upcoming blog posts, articles, and more!