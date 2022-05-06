NORTHERN VIRGINIA’S PERSONAL20 FITNESS STUDIOS OFFER FREE TRAINING SESSIONS TO FIRST RESPONDERS
~Gives Back to Local Heroes to Help Celebrate Five Year Anniversary~
The Personal20 workout is a fully individualized workout achieved by wearing a special suit with 10 pairs of electrodes, stimulating the muscles while exercising with very little pressure on joints.”RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local health and wellness practitioner and co-founder of Personal20, Connie Ruiz, has lots to be thankful for. Ruiz is celebrating five years in business, a new location opening, and surviving through the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered many other local small businesses. Ruiz is paying it forward by doing what she knows best; helping the area’s brave first responders and Fairfax County police officers stay fit and healthy by utilizing Personal20 ‘s EMS fitness technology.
Ms. Ruiz and her Personal20 team held a special members party recently, with a donation of their popular EMS (Electronic Muscle Stimulation) fitness sessions given to first responders for every event ticket purchase.
Dozens of fitness sessions were provided to officer Brandi Horita, the Reston Police Community Liaison Officer of the Fairfax County Police Department for their recent blood drive in support of their helicopter division. Multiple sessions were also offered to the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department Battalion Chief, Brian Edmonston, and his team of firemen in the Reston/Herndon community.
Personal20, the revolutionary fitness concept popular in Europe and South America dedicated to whole body electronic muscle stimulation (EMS) opened its flagship U.S. location in the Worldgate Shopping Center in Herndon VA in 2017.
Ms. Ruiz opened a second Personal20 location in the U.S. at Tysons Corner VA, inside Sport and Health Club in April 2021 and despite the timing of opening mid-pandemic, the Tysons Corner Personal20 just celebrated its first anniversary.
Ms. Ruiz is a second-place winner of the Reston Chamber IncSpire Grant, designed to promote inclusive entrepreneurship and a diversity of economic opportunities for businesses committed to job creation and revenue generation within Fairfax County.
EMS (Electronic Muscle Stimulation) workouts give the results of a 90-minute workout in only 20 minutes. By sending electric impulses to the muscles through motor nerves, EMS stimulates weakened muscle, and that combined with active exercise obtains outstanding results as a result of its revolutionary electronic muscle stimulation technology.
"The Personal20 workout is a fully individualized workout achieved by wearing a special suit with 10 pairs of electrodes, stimulating the muscles while exercising with very little pressure on joints,” says Ms. Ruiz, the proud owner of both Personal 20 locations in the U.S. The new technology has been featured on “The Doctors”, “Rachael Ray” and other leading national and international media outlets.
Ruiz says their goal at Personal20 is to help busy professionals including police and first responders strengthen and reshape their bodies after the pandemic pounds were packed on and relieve aches and pains with a 20-minute workout while getting all the benefits of a typical 90-minute session at the gym.
For more information on Personal20, visit www.personal20.net or call 571-407-1199 (Tysons) or 703-559-4040 (Herndon).
