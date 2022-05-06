PeaceWallet, a Layer-1 wallet for Jax.Network, is available on the App Store and Google Play now

Download PeaceWallet on the App Store and Google Play!

Feel free to enjoy a user-friendly wallet for JAX, JXN, and BTC!

PeaceWallet was one of the first products we'd been working on after the mainnet launch. It was important for us to deliver a simple tool for managing our L-1 tokens in a decentralized and secure way.” — Vinod Manoharan, the Founder of Jax.Network

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jax.Network, a blockchain issuing two digital coins, has developed a wallet to support its Layer-1 tokens. PeaceWallet has been added to both the App Store and Google Play and has been working stable.

PeaceWallet is an open-source implementation of a primary wallet for Jax.Network - a blockchain platform that improves scalability of the Bitcoin network with Proof-of-Work sharding and issues a scalable, decentralized stablecoin called JAX and a speculative utility coin called JXN.

The wallet allows users, mainly miners, to manage JXN, JAX, and BTC in a fully decentralized fashion. Main features of the wallet include decentralization, security, and full privacy. Furthermore, no extra fees are applied except the network fees charged by miners and exchange agents.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value. Established in 2018, the company united professionals from all over the world to build a blockchain network based on the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism and pure state sharding as a scaling solution. Jax.Network uses a specific merge-mining technique. It allows miners to mine multiple shards simultaneously without splitting their hashrate and get rewards proportional to their effort. Being an open-source project, the JaxNet protocol can be used by anyone to build new projects on top of it and contribute to the development of the ecosystem.