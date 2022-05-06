Construction Begins On Major Renovation Projects For Two Saskatchewan Schools

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2022

Two Saskatchewan schools are celebrating the kickoff of construction on each of their renovation projects. Work has officially begun on the $28.8 million renovation and expansion to Lloydminster.

"Through our governments record operation and continued capital investments, education in Saskatchewan is stronger than ever," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "These upgrades will support local business and ensure state of the art facilities for students in these communities for years to come."

Crews from the Saskatoon-based Quorex Construction are beginning work on the expansion and renovations of Lloydminster Comprehensive High School. This expansion includes a two-storey addition with 12 additional classrooms, two science rooms and two multipurpose rooms which will allow the school to accommodate approximately 1,522 students, up from 1,187. The project also features renovations to the mechanical and electrical systems and other school upgrades, including an updated student foyer.

The costs of these renovations are shared with the Province of Alberta through The Lloydminster Charter.

"This project will provide enhanced learning opportunities for students in a number of areas and will include an attractive space to facilitate greater awareness of the cultural diversity that is ours," Lloydminster Public School Division Board Chair David Thompson said. "Like so many endeavors in Lloydminster, this project is moving forward through the collaboration and support of the Government of Saskatchewan, the Government of Alberta, and the local community."

The Lloydminster Public School Division is also partnering with Synergy Credit Union, and the City of Lloydminster to allow for the expansion of the project to include a Fieldhouse providing greater opportunities for students and for community use.

Work is also beginning on the $19.1 million roof replacement and upgrades at Yorkton Regional High School. Led by the Regina-based company Westridge Construction Ltd, the renovations include upgrades to the HVAC system, classroom renovations, window upgrades and renovations to the exterior of the front foyer.

"The Good Spirit School Division is thankful to the Government of Saskatchewan for their continued investment in this vital hub of the community of Yorkton," Good Spirit School Division Board Chair Bob Simpson said. "This project provides the resources, repairs and renovations that will ensure the Home of the Raiders remains a safe, comfortable and modern learning environment for many years to come."

Both projects are expected to be complete in 2023.

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.3 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 57 new schools and 28 major renovation projects, along with two projects approved through the new Minor Capital Program.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Chelsey Balaski Education Regina Phone: 306-787-1414 Email: chelsey.balaski@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-527-7273

Charlene Hill Lloydminster Public School Division Phone: 780-875-5541 Email: charlene.hill@lpsd.ca

Quintin Robertson Good Spirit School Division Phone: 306-786-5000 Email: quintin.robertson@gssd.ca