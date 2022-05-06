Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,703 in the last 365 days.

Governor Phil Scott Signs Adoption Act Into Law

On May 3, 2022, Governor Phil Scott signed bill H.629 into law giving adopted persons greater access to their adoption records.

The Vermont Adoption Registry is the central point of contact for information about all adoptions that have taken place in Vermont since 1940. The registry is part of the Department for Children and Families.

“Every year, the registry helps hundreds of adoptees find the information and answers they’ve been searching for”, said DCF Commissioner Sean Brown. “This new law will make it much easier for adoptees to get their original birth certificates, information about their former parents, and details about their adoptions. It is important that both adoptees and birth parents know about this law.” 

Below is a summary of the coming changes.

Starting July 1, 2023, any adult adoptee who was

  • Born in Vermont will get unrestricted access to a certified copy of their original birth certificate. It does not matter where or when the adoption took place. They may get this from the Vermont Department of Health’s Vital Records Division.
  • Adopted in a Vermont court may get identifying information about a former parent, unless the parent filed a request for nondisclosure before July 1, 2023. They may get this from the Vermont Adoption Registry.

The changes above also apply to the direct descendants of adoptees who are deceased.

Starting October 1, 2022, a biological /former parent:

  • May file a form with the Vermont Adoption Registry that indicates their preference for contact with the adoptee.

Until July 1, 2023, a biological /former parent:

  • May file a request for the nondisclosure of identifying information with the Vermont Adoption Registry.

Additional details and relevant forms will be available soon on the Vermont Adoption Registry’s webpage: https://dcf.vermont.gov/vt-adoption-registry.

 

You just read:

Governor Phil Scott Signs Adoption Act Into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.