Governor Phil Scott Signs Adoption Act Into Law

On May 3, 2022, Governor Phil Scott signed bill H.629 into law giving adopted persons greater access to their adoption records.

The Vermont Adoption Registry is the central point of contact for information about all adoptions that have taken place in Vermont since 1940. The registry is part of the Department for Children and Families.

“Every year, the registry helps hundreds of adoptees find the information and answers they’ve been searching for”, said DCF Commissioner Sean Brown. “This new law will make it much easier for adoptees to get their original birth certificates, information about their former parents, and details about their adoptions. It is important that both adoptees and birth parents know about this law.”

Below is a summary of the coming changes.

Starting July 1, 2023, any adult adoptee who was :

Born in Vermont will get unrestricted access to a certified copy of their original birth certificate. It does not matter where or when the adoption took place. They may get this from the Vermont Department of Health’s Vital Records Division.

Adopted in a Vermont court may get identifying information about a former parent, unless the parent filed a request for nondisclosure before July 1, 2023. They may get this from the Vermont Adoption Registry.

The changes above also apply to the direct descendants of adoptees who are deceased.

Starting October 1, 2022, a biological /former parent :

May file a form with the Vermont Adoption Registry that indicates their preference for contact with the adoptee.

Until July 1, 2023, a biological /former parent :

May file a request for the nondisclosure of identifying information with the Vermont Adoption Registry.

Additional details and relevant forms will be available soon on the Vermont Adoption Registry’s webpage: https://dcf.vermont.gov/vt-adoption-registry.