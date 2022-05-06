Submit Release
Milling and Asphalt Paving to Begin on S.D. Highway 10 from Pollock to U.S. Highway 83

For Immediate Release:  Friday, May 6, 2022

Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

POLLOCK, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that paving work will begin Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on an asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 10 from Pollock to U.S. Highway 83.

Work on the project will include cold milling the road to improve smoothness and then paving with asphalt concrete. The cold milling is expected to begin on Monday, May 9, 2022, with the asphalt paving following, weather permitting.

During both operations (cold milling and asphalt paving) traffic will be carried through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays during these times. The contractor anticipates completing work in early June.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

