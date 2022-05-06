Yellow Ribbon Fund Applauds and Celebrates Military Caregivers This May – The Military's Unseen Heroes
Leading Veteran Service Organization Hosts A Variety of Events And Partnerships In May in Celebration of Month of the Military CaregiverBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Ribbon Fund, the premier veteran service organization for wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 service members, caregivers and their families, is celebrating the Month of the Military Caregiver with partnerships, events and a special Caregiver-to-Caregiver Campaign. The Month of the Military Caregiver is an opportunity to raise awareness and understanding of the challenges and needs of the more than 5.5 million military caregivers in the United States and to support them in their roles as key members of the community of care. Since 2005, Yellow Ribbon Fund has empowered over 25,000 military caregivers and their families through its caregiver program, the Keystone Program.
Here are a few Yellow Ribbon Fund Caregiver-to-Caregiver events happening during the Month of the Military Caregiver:
Caregiver-to-Caregiver
To provide caregivers with recognition, appreciation and support, Yellow Ribbon Fund will launch a series of videos for military caregivers from military caregivers. Throughout the month of May, Yellow Ribbon Fund will post videos of military caregivers from across the country on their Facebook page. These caregiver-to-caregiver videos provide an opportunity for caregivers to share their experiences and advice with other military caregivers, including stories, challenges they have faced and the organizations that have brought them comfort along with practical resources. These videos provide insight into the help and support caregivers provide to each other by sharing things like tips for dealing with stress, how they can meet their own physical and mental health care, ways to manage financial burdens and so much more.
"We are excited to spotlight and feature the diverse and inspirational military caregivers that we serve," said Gina Harrow, executive director of Yellow Ribbon Fund. "Through their personal journeys and stories, our caregivers will shed light on the sacrifices made by the men and women who step up and care for our wounded veterans."
Partnership with True REST Float Spa
In partnership with the world's largest float therapy brand, True REST Float Spa will honor Yellow Ribbon Fund military caregivers with a complimentary 60-minute float therapy session beginning May 9 at any of their 39 open locations. Since 2015, True REST Float Spa has given away almost 18,000 complimentary floats to U.S. active-duty military and veterans. True REST Float Spa's commitment to the men and women of the U.S. military is unwavering.
Clinical research proves flotation therapy's efficacy as an alternative treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sleep issues and clarity of thought. Flotation therapy is typically known as REST or reduced environmental stimulus therapy. Yellow Ribbon Fund military caregivers will float in a private pod filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts mixed with 180 gallons of water in a sensory-free and zero-gravity environment. Within the float pod, individuals are devoid of any distractions such as sound, light, touch and smell, allowing the brain to turn off, refocus and rest. In addition, when individuals float, the body feels weightless, which helps muscles release tension and stress.
Caregiver Makeover and Brunch Event Partnering with the Gary Sinise Foundation
Through its nonprofit partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, 40 Yellow Ribbon Fund military caregivers in the San Diego, California area will be treated to a day of beauty to celebrate them. On May 18, Yellow Ribbon Fund caregivers will be treated to a makeover, including hair, makeup, and a complimentary dress. Dresses and shoes are donated by David's Bridal, hair services are provided by Paul Mitchell, and makeup provided by LimeLife. Following the makeover, caregivers will be treated to brunch and dazzling views of the bay and the downtown San Diego skyline at C-Level Lounge at Island Prime.
Yellow Ribbon Fund understands and applauds the incredible and selfless work that military caregivers do. Fundraisers, charity rides, and various other events help support wounded service members and their caregivers, increasing public awareness for the role they have in the lives of their families.
For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund, visit yellowribbonfund.org. To make a donation to the Yellow Ribbon Fund and support military caregivers, please visit the Yellow Ribbon Fund or email the veteran support organization at donate@yellowribbonfund.org. The nonprofit organization is proud to report that $.88 of every $1 raised goes to helping military members and their families.
About Yellow Ribbon Fund:
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a national nonprofit veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States military following unexpected medical crises. With the help of donors, Yellow Ribbon Fund's Crossroads and Keystone programs enable them to have a significant impact on helping service members and their families navigate their life-long recovery journey. The Crossroads Program provides families with hotel stays for acute stays at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Fully furnished apartments local to the hospital for long-term stays and car rentals for families to have full access to transportation without restriction. The Keystone Program steps in and takes care of the family unit that experiences the long-term effects of injury and recovery. The Yellow Ribbon Fund's top priority is to keep families together during the recovery process. They accomplish this by providing housing and transportation along with caregiver support when and where it's needed. For more information on the Yellow Ribbon Fund, go to YellowRibbonFund.org or call 240-223-1180 or email at email@YellowRibbonFund.org.
