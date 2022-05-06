Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Operating without Owner's Consent / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2002236

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/5/22 at approximately 4:54 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saint Albans Rd., Swanton

VIOLATION: Operating without Owner’s Consent / Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: William Blanchard                                                        

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VICTIM: Amethyst Duffy

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 5, 2022 at approximately 4:54 AM Vermont State Police – St. Albans received a report of a vehicle theft from a residence on Saint Albans Rd. in the Town of Swanton. The owner of the vehicle was able to utilize a GPS service to track the location of her vehicle.

 

Using the owner’s GPS data, it was determined that the stolen vehicle had crossed into the State of New Hampshire. Vermont State Police alerted New Hampshire State Police and local New Hampshire Police agencies. Location updates were provided.

 

Troopers with New Hampshire State Police located the occupied stolen vehicle. When they attempted to stop it, the operator fled. New Hampshire Troopers pursued the vehicle and ultimately apprehended the suspect on foot near the vehicle. The suspect was identified by New Hampshire State Police as 32-year-old William Blanchard.

 

Blanchard was arrested by New Hampshire State Police and is facing multiple criminal charges in the State of New Hampshire. Probable cause was also established to charge Blanchard criminally in the State of Vermont with Operating without Owner’s Consent and Grand Larceny.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: Pending     

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes     LOCATION: State of New Hampshire

BAIL: Unknown

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993

 

