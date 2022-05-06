Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks News Release / Domestic Assault; Unlawful Mischief; Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:22A3002681

TROOPER: Ryan Riegler           

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 5/04/2022 1242 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury Center, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault; Unlawful Mischief; Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Ian Rossi                              

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, VT 

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers received a 911 call about a domestic dispute at an address in Waterbury Center, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and met with all involved parties.  It was determined that Rossi had physically assaulted the victim and caused damage to the victims vehicle. When advised Rossi was under arrest, Rossi fled the scene. A search involving multiple Troopers with assistance from VT Fish and Game took place, with Rossi unable to be located. On 05/05/22, Rossi was brought to the Middlesex Barracks by a family member and was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief and Resisting Arrest. Rossi was processed and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 05/06/2022 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/06/2022 1230 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

