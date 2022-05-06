Middlesex Barracks News Release / Domestic Assault; Unlawful Mischief; Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3002681
TROOPER: Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/04/2022 1242 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury Center, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault; Unlawful Mischief; Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Ian Rossi
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers received a 911 call about a domestic dispute at an address in Waterbury Center, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and met with all involved parties. It was determined that Rossi had physically assaulted the victim and caused damage to the victims vehicle. When advised Rossi was under arrest, Rossi fled the scene. A search involving multiple Troopers with assistance from VT Fish and Game took place, with Rossi unable to be located. On 05/05/22, Rossi was brought to the Middlesex Barracks by a family member and was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief and Resisting Arrest. Rossi was processed and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 05/06/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/06/2022 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648