Chai Society Gathering Celebrates Raising $2.1 Million for Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service’s Programs

Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service

Zelda Mason, outgoing Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS and founding chair of Chai Society; and Gary Hoffman, incoming Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS

The Alpert Jewish Family Service Chai Society Recognizes the Extraordinary Contributions of the Organization’s Most Dedicated Supporters

We are so grateful for our donors’ continued generosity and I enjoyed celebrating with them at this year’s Chai Society Gathering”
— Marc Hopin, Chief Executive Officer at Alpert JFS
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) hosted the organization’s 13th Annual Chai Society Gathering at Club Colette in Palm Beach on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Over 60 Alpert JFS Chai Society members and guests joined together to celebrate the raising of $2.1 million for the agency. Chai Society members and major donors enable Alpert JFS to provide hope and healing to over 12,000 people each year.

Zelda Mason who is the Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS, as well as the Chai Society Founding Chair, and Event Co-Chairs, Socki & Bruce Berg and Ruth & David Naftaly, were honored for their leadership, passion and collective vision. "The evening was a festive celebration of our most treasured supporters. I am so grateful for all that they do, so that Alpert Jewish Family Service can be there for thousands of our friends and neighbors in their time of need," said Mason. "Because of them, we can be a lifeline for our community.”

The Alpert JFS Chai Society includes over 100 families – eight of whom are new and/or returning, as announced on Sunday – who each year give $5,000 or more to Alpert JFS. These funds support over two dozen essential programs and services, including counseling, psychiatry, food insecurity, Holocaust Survivor assistance, addiction recovery and support, mentoring for kids, domestic abuse, supportive residential living, and many other service programs that help individuals and families through challenging times.

“Our Chai Society members allow our organization to serve as a lifeline to the thousands of individuals and families who turn to us during the most challenging times in their lives,” said Marc Hopin, Chief Executive Officer at Alpert JFS. “We are so grateful for our donors’ continued generosity and I enjoyed celebrating with them at this year’s Chai Society Gathering.”

About Alpert JFS

Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of nearly 200 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.alpertjfs.org or call via phone at 561-684-1991.     

Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Chai Society Gathering Celebrates Raising $2.1 Million for Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service’s Programs

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
Company/Organization
BlueIvy Communications
2007 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, Florida, 33444
United States
+1 410-300-4102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Chai Society Gathering Celebrates Raising $2.1 Million for Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service’s Programs
MEDIA ALERT: ‘CARS ON CONGRESS’ CHARITY SHOW RETURNS TO SOUTH FLORIDA ON SUNDAY, MAY 15
STS INKS TO DEBUT 64-INCH DUAL-HEAD MUTOH DTF PRINTER AT THE ISA INTERNATIONAL SIGN EXPO 2022
View All Stories From This Author