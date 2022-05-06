Chai Society Gathering Celebrates Raising $2.1 Million for Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service’s Programs
Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service
The Alpert Jewish Family Service Chai Society Recognizes the Extraordinary Contributions of the Organization’s Most Dedicated Supporters
We are so grateful for our donors’ continued generosity and I enjoyed celebrating with them at this year’s Chai Society Gathering”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) hosted the organization’s 13th Annual Chai Society Gathering at Club Colette in Palm Beach on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Over 60 Alpert JFS Chai Society members and guests joined together to celebrate the raising of $2.1 million for the agency. Chai Society members and major donors enable Alpert JFS to provide hope and healing to over 12,000 people each year.
Zelda Mason who is the Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS, as well as the Chai Society Founding Chair, and Event Co-Chairs, Socki & Bruce Berg and Ruth & David Naftaly, were honored for their leadership, passion and collective vision. "The evening was a festive celebration of our most treasured supporters. I am so grateful for all that they do, so that Alpert Jewish Family Service can be there for thousands of our friends and neighbors in their time of need," said Mason. "Because of them, we can be a lifeline for our community.”
The Alpert JFS Chai Society includes over 100 families – eight of whom are new and/or returning, as announced on Sunday – who each year give $5,000 or more to Alpert JFS. These funds support over two dozen essential programs and services, including counseling, psychiatry, food insecurity, Holocaust Survivor assistance, addiction recovery and support, mentoring for kids, domestic abuse, supportive residential living, and many other service programs that help individuals and families through challenging times.
“Our Chai Society members allow our organization to serve as a lifeline to the thousands of individuals and families who turn to us during the most challenging times in their lives,” said Marc Hopin, Chief Executive Officer at Alpert JFS. “We are so grateful for our donors’ continued generosity and I enjoyed celebrating with them at this year’s Chai Society Gathering.”
About Alpert JFS
Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of nearly 200 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.alpertjfs.org or call via phone at 561-684-1991.
