The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges the Generosity and Support of the Calgary Sport and Social Club
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful for the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Calgary Sport and Social Club.OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful for the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Calgary Sport and Social Club. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories and lives of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, as well as the abuses and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities as a result of attending Residential School.
The Calgary Sport and Social Club was founded in 1996 based on a rising need: adult Calgarians love to play sports and have fun! The goal of the CSSC is to encourage as many people as possible to ‘get in the game.’ Whether players have no skill, or a lot of skill, as long as they want to join in the ‘fun- first, winning-second’ mentality, they will fit right in! With a large variety of leagues, tournaments and events throughout the year, the CSSC offers something for everyone.
“We are honoured by this acknowledgement and are proud to support the Legacy of Hope Foundation,” said Caitlin Richler, Director of Marketing for the Calgary Sport and Social Club.
“Having organizations such as the CSSC take action to support the LHF speaks to generosity and kindness of Canadians to address issues impacting Indigenous Peoples. Together we are fostering Reconciliation and will improve the lives of future generations,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustice in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
