Youth Challenge Receives $34,000 Grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment
Equipment increases access to adaptive sports for people with disabilities
This infusion of quality, rugged adapted outdoor adventure equipment allows disabled athletes to reach new heights on trails, experience the open water, and pedal the pathways in and around Cleveland”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth Challenge, a nonprofit organization based in Westlake, OH, received a $34,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— Chris Garr, CEO of Youth Challenge
The grant enabled Youth Challenge , a member of the Move United Network, to purchase adaptive equipment and provide kayaking, hiking, fishing, and cycling adventure sports programs for youth and young adults with physical disabilities throughout Northeast Ohio.
“This infusion of quality and rugged adapted outdoor adventure equipment allows disabled athletes and teen volunteers to reach new heights on trails, experience the open water, and pedal the pathways in and around Greater Cleveland,” said Chris Garr, CEO of Youth Challenge. “All of this goodness is made possible by the generosity and kindness of The Hartford and the vision of Move United. We are so grateful for their support in opening up the outdoors!”
Youth Challenge unveiled the adaptive equipment purchased with grant funding from The Hartford.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other